Voters head to the polls for 2022 New Mexico primary election

FARMINGTON — Voting in the New Mexico primary election on June 7 was extra special for Farmington resident Delphine Pete because her granddaughter started her service in the U.S. Army this week.

"My granddaughter left yesterday into the military, the United States Army, and it's really important to get out to vote," Pete said. She explained that her granddaughter, Mary L. Dodge, arrived at boot camp in South Carolina.

Dodge recently graduated from Farmington High School.

New Mexico was among seven states holding primary elections on Tuesday, which will determine nominees to represent the Democrat, Republican and Libertarian parties in the general election in November.

At the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, Jeff Hauser was one of several election clerks helping voters during their visit.

Hauser casually spoke with voters while waiting for ballots to print and on occasion he exchanged a fist bump with voters before they proceeded to the next area.

After receiving ballots from election clerks, Farmington resident Chris Chavez explained the form in the Navajo language to his 89-year-old mother, Mary Chavez.

"I want to know who's a good candidate because some of them don't help you. So, I just vote," Mary Chavez said.

Other voters explained that current issues helped them decide which candidates to back.

For Farmington resident Len Tarr topics that were on his mind while voting were the Constitution, abortion and immigration.

"I always vote. Because if we don't vote, nothing happens, or things happen that are not right," he said.

Aztec resident Deana Hall stopped at the museum to vote while taking care of errands in Farmington.

She called herself a conservative who votes Republican and the candidates she backed were chosen based on a "litany" of issues such as gas prices, rising interest rates, proposals to stop drilling and the border.

"We need to do our job to stop it in its tracks or we will lose our country," Hall said.

According to election clerks at the museum and the library, voter turnout in the morning was steady.

"Thank you. We'll see you in November," Milly Dickie, an election clerk at the library, said to a voter as they exited the building.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

