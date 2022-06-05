Who's on the New Mexico primary election ballot? Where can you vote in San Juan County?
FARMINGTON — New Mexicans will vote in the primary election on June 7 to narrow the field of candidates seeking to be nominees for their political parties in state, county and federal offices.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 voting convenience centers throughout San Juan County. Voters can cast ballots at any of the centers.
Several statewide offices are on the ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the Democratic nominee and is seeking a second term.
Jay Block, Rebecca Dow, Gregory Zanetti, Ethel Maharg and Mark Ronchetti are vying for the Republican nominee for governor.
For the Libertarian Party, the nomination is between Karen Bedonie and Ginger Grider, who is a write-in candidate.
Incumbent and Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández and Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson are on the ballot for the 3rd Congressional District race.
State representatives who are running opposed are Republicans Rodney Montoya for District 1, P. Mark Duncan for District 2 and T. Ryan Lane for District 3 and Democrat Derrick J. Lente for District 65.
Democratic incumbent Anthony Allison faces fellow Democrat Christina J. Aspaas for the state representative District 4 seat. No Republican candidates filed for the position.
Other state representative seats that have no Republican candidates but two Democratic candidates vying against each other are incumbent Doreen Wonda Johnson and Kevin M. Mitchell for District 5 and incumbent Harry Garcia and write-in candidate Marvin Anthony Trujillo for District 69.
Early voting ended on June 4.
As of June 3, there were 2,779 Republicans, 1,057 Democrats and 12 Libertarians who voted in the county either by absentee or in-person ballots during the early voting period, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Statewide, the number of absentee ballots and in-person voting was 50,681 for the Democratic Party, 38,614 for the Republican Party and 360 for the Libertarian Party.
What is a primary? What to know about open and closed congressional primaries
San Juan County seats on ballots
County Commissioner District 1: GloJean B. Todacheene, Democrat; Stanley Wauneka Sr., Democrat; Albert J. Paul, Democrat
County Commissioner District 2: Zac "Zachariah" J. George, Democrat; Gary M. McDaniel, Republican; Ervin Chavez, Republican
County Assessor: Jimmy Voita, Republican; Henry C. Silentman, Democrat
County Sheriff: R. Shane Ferrari, Republican
Public Education Commissioner District 5: Sharon Clahchischilliage, Republican
Magistrate Judge Division 1: Russell L. Bradford, Republican; Dagmar Kamilah Keams, Republican; Songtree L. Pioche, Democrat
Magistrate Judge Division 2: Rena Scott, Republican; Stanley R. King, Democrat
Magistrate Judge Division 3: Mark Steven Hawkinson, Republican
Magistrate Judge Division 4: Trudy M. Chase, Democrat
Magistrate Judge Division 5: Erich F. Cole, Republican
Magistrate Judge Division 6: Stacey D. Biel, Republican
Probate Judge: Gary Risley, Republican
Where to vote in the San Juan County
Aztec
- Aztec Masonic Lodge
- Cedar Hill Fire Station
- San Juan County Fire Operations Center
Blanco
- Blanco Fire Station
Bloomfield
- Bloomfield City Hall
- Bloomfield Cultural Center
Farmington
- Farmington City Hall
- Farmington Civic Center
- Farmington Museum at Gateway Park
- Farmington Public Library
- McGee Park
- Piñon Hills Community Church
- Piñon Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Sycamore Park Community Center
Flora Vista
- Flora Vista Fire Station
Kirtland
- Brooks-Isham Performing Arts Center
- Kirtland Youth Association
La Plata
- La Plata Community Center
Shiprock
- Central Consolidated School District business office
- Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center
Outlying areas
- Beclabito Chapter facilities
- Crystal Chapter facilities
- Gadii'ahi Chapter facilities
- Huerfano Chapter facilities
- Lake Valley School
- Nageezi Chapter facilities
- Naschitti Chapter facilities
- Nenanhezad Chapter facilities
- Newcomb Fire Station
- Sheep Springs Chapter facilities
- Tiis Tsoh Sikaad (Burnham) Chapter facilities
- Tsé Alnaozt'i'í (Sanostee) Chapter facilities
- Two Grey Hills Chapter facilities
More:Candidates file paperwork for this year's primary election in San Juan County
Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e