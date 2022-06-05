Who's on the New Mexico primary election ballot? Where can you vote in San Juan County?

FARMINGTON — New Mexicans will vote in the primary election on June 7 to narrow the field of candidates seeking to be nominees for their political parties in state, county and federal offices.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 voting convenience centers throughout San Juan County. Voters can cast ballots at any of the centers.

Several statewide offices are on the ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the Democratic nominee and is seeking a second term.

Jay Block, Rebecca Dow, Gregory Zanetti, Ethel Maharg and Mark Ronchetti are vying for the Republican nominee for governor.

For the Libertarian Party, the nomination is between Karen Bedonie and Ginger Grider, who is a write-in candidate.

Incumbent and Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández and Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson are on the ballot for the 3rd Congressional District race.

State representatives who are running opposed are Republicans Rodney Montoya for District 1, P. Mark Duncan for District 2 and T. Ryan Lane for District 3 and Democrat Derrick J. Lente for District 65.

Democratic incumbent Anthony Allison faces fellow Democrat Christina J. Aspaas for the state representative District 4 seat. No Republican candidates filed for the position.

Other state representative seats that have no Republican candidates but two Democratic candidates vying against each other are incumbent Doreen Wonda Johnson and Kevin M. Mitchell for District 5 and incumbent Harry Garcia and write-in candidate Marvin Anthony Trujillo for District 69.

Early voting ended on June 4.

As of June 3, there were 2,779 Republicans, 1,057 Democrats and 12 Libertarians who voted in the county either by absentee or in-person ballots during the early voting period, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Statewide, the number of absentee ballots and in-person voting was 50,681 for the Democratic Party, 38,614 for the Republican Party and 360 for the Libertarian Party.

San Juan County seats on ballots

County Commissioner District 1: GloJean B. Todacheene, Democrat; Stanley Wauneka Sr., Democrat; Albert J. Paul, Democrat

County Commissioner District 2: Zac "Zachariah" J. George, Democrat; Gary M. McDaniel, Republican; Ervin Chavez, Republican

County Assessor: Jimmy Voita, Republican; Henry C. Silentman, Democrat

County Sheriff: R. Shane Ferrari, Republican

Public Education Commissioner District 5: Sharon Clahchischilliage, Republican

Magistrate Judge Division 1: Russell L. Bradford, Republican; Dagmar Kamilah Keams, Republican; Songtree L. Pioche, Democrat

Magistrate Judge Division 2: Rena Scott, Republican; Stanley R. King, Democrat

Magistrate Judge Division 3: Mark Steven Hawkinson, Republican

Magistrate Judge Division 4: Trudy M. Chase, Democrat

Magistrate Judge Division 5: Erich F. Cole, Republican

Magistrate Judge Division 6: Stacey D. Biel, Republican

Probate Judge: Gary Risley, Republican

Where to vote in the San Juan County

Aztec

Aztec Masonic Lodge

Cedar Hill Fire Station

San Juan County Fire Operations Center

Blanco

Blanco Fire Station

Bloomfield

Bloomfield City Hall

Bloomfield Cultural Center

Farmington

Farmington City Hall

Farmington Civic Center

Farmington Museum at Gateway Park

Farmington Public Library

McGee Park

Piñon Hills Community Church

Piñon Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church

Sycamore Park Community Center

Flora Vista

Flora Vista Fire Station

Kirtland

Brooks-Isham Performing Arts Center

Kirtland Youth Association

La Plata

La Plata Community Center

Shiprock

Central Consolidated School District business office

Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center

Outlying areas

Beclabito Chapter facilities

Crystal Chapter facilities

Gadii'ahi Chapter facilities

Huerfano Chapter facilities

Lake Valley School

Nageezi Chapter facilities

Naschitti Chapter facilities

Nenanhezad Chapter facilities

Newcomb Fire Station

Sheep Springs Chapter facilities

Tiis Tsoh Sikaad (Burnham) Chapter facilities

Tsé Alnaozt'i'í (Sanostee) Chapter facilities

Two Grey Hills Chapter facilities

