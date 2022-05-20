More early voting locations to open May 21 for New Mexico primary election

FARMINGTON — Early and absentee voting is underway for the New Mexico 2022 primary election, which will narrow the candidate field for state and county offices.

Early voting started on May 10 and will continue through June 4.

According to the San Juan County Clerk's Office, there have been 312 residents in the county who have voted early at the clerk's office in Aztec as of May 18.

The primary election is June 7.

Voting by absentee ballot began as well and the last day the clerk's office can mail a voter an absentee ballot is June 3.

If mailing an absentee ballot, it is recommended to do that by June 1 to ensure timely delivery, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State website.

OnPolitics:Trump-backed candidates see mixed results in primaries

"You can also drop off your ballot at your county clerk's office or at any polling location in your county," the website states.

While early voting has been happening at the clerk's office, other locations for early voting will open on May 21 and operate through June 4.

Where can you vote early in the 2022 New Mexico primary elections?

These alternate voting sites will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Farmington

• Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St.

• Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave.

Bloomfield

• Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. First St.

Shiprock

• Central Consolidated School District Business Office: Inside the old Shiprock High School A-Gym, south of U.S. Highway 64

Newcomb

• Newcomb Fire Station: Mile marker 56.5 on U.S. Highway 491

New Mexico primary elections 2022:Filing period for tribe's primary election closes with 15 registering for Navajo president

Early voting sites for New Mexico primary elections closed on Memorial Day

The clerk's office, 100 S. Oliver Dr. in Aztec, will continue as an early voting site but will adjust its hours of operation to Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

None of the early voting sites will be open on Memorial Day.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e