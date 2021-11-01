33 voting locations across San Juan County to open for Election Day 2021

FARMINGTON — Election Day on Nov. 2 will determine who voters want to serve on seats for municipal governments, school boards, San Juan College board and water/sanitation/soil districts across San Juan County.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line by closing time will have the chance to vote.

Depending on where in the county a voter resides, some might see two questions on their ballot.

The county is proposing a 1/16th of 1% increase in the gross receipts tax for emergency communications, emergency medical services and behavioral health services.

Farmington Municipal Schools has a $8 million general obligation bond question to fund renovation and construction projects.

Sample ballots can be reviewed on the San Juan County Clerk's Office website, sjcounty.net/government/county-clerk/election-department.

Voters can cast ballots at any of the 33 voting convenience centers in the county:

Aztec

Aztec Masonic Lodge: 1020 NE Aztec Blvd.

Cedar Hill Fire Station: 4 Road 2343

San Juan County Fire Operations Center: 209 S. Oliver Drive

Blanco

Blanco Fire Station: 7372 U.S. Highway 64

Bloomfield

Bloomfield City Hall: 915 N. First St.

Bloomfield Cultural Center: 333 S. First St.

Farmington

Farmington City Hall: 800 Municipal Drive

Farmington Civic Center: 200 W. Arrington St.

Farmington Museum at Gateway Park: 3041 E. Main St.

Farmington Public Library: 2101 Farmington Ave.

McGee Park: 41 Road 5568

Piñon Hills Community Church: 5101 N. Dustin Ave.

Piñon Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church: 5001 Foothills Drive

Sycamore Park Community Center: 1051 Sycamore St.

Flora Vista

Flora Vista Fire Station: 2 Road 3275

Kirtland

Brooks/Isham Performing Arts Center: 540 Road 6100

Kirtland Youth Association: 39 Road 6500

La Plata

La Plata Community Center: 1438 NM Highway 170

Shiprock

CCSD Business Office: Inside the old Shiprock High School A-Gym, south of U.S. Highway 64

Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center: West of Shiprock High School on U.S. Highway 64

Navajo Nation

Beclabito Chapter house: Road 9064, west of Shiprock on U.S. Highway 64

Crystal Chapter house: 1/3 mile north on Navajo Route 12 from the junction with Navajo Route 134

Gadii'ahi Chapter house: 11 miles northwest of Shiprock on Road 9100

Huerfano Chapter house: 536 Road 7150

Lake Valley School: NM Highway 371 on Road 7750

Nageezi Chapter house: 11553 NM Highway 550

Naschitti Chapter house: Mile marker 42 on U.S. Highway 491

Nenahnezad Chapter house: Between Road 6675 and Navajo Route 36

Newcomb Fire Station: Mile marker 56.5 on U.S. Highway 491

Tiis Tsoh Sikaad (Burnham) Chapter house: 12 miles east of U.S. Highway 491 on Navajo Route 5 and half a mile south on Navajo Route 5080

Tooh Haltsooí (Sheep Springs) Chapter house: 1/4 mile west of Sheep Springs store

Tsé Alnaozt'i'í (Sanostee) Chapter house: Nine miles west of U.S. Highway 491 on Indian Service Route 34

Two Grey Hills Chapter house: Three miles south of the junction of Navajo Route 19 and Navajo Route 5000

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

