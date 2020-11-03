Unofficial results: San Juan County Clerk Tanya Shelby wins

The Daily Times staff

San Juan County Clerk Tanya Shelby, a Republican, has won a decisive victory against her Democratic Party challenger Ricardo Damian Artalejo.

Unofficial results show Shelby leading with 34,712 votes. Artalejo has received 13,129 votes. Ballots are still being counted.

Shelby recently handled two election issues, one a bad barcode on a envelope printed by a contractor that could have led to some ballots heading back to the voter instead of to her office to be counted.

An alert postmaster caught that problem.

Her office caught another problem due to the safeguards in place that keep people from filling out forms for deceased voters.

While the San Juan County Clerk’s Office was processing absentee ballot request forms in August, a worker found two request forms with matching handwriting, according to the Daily Times archives.

While verifying the information on the ballot, the clerk's office determined that one of the forms was for a woman who had died in April at a Farmington long-term care facility. The other form was from her daughter.

“All absentee ballot applications go through a verification process prior to my office sending out an absentee ballot,” Shelby said last month.

