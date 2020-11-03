Live Blog: Election Day 2020 is here, and San Juan County voters are at the polls

It’s Election Day! Welcome to the Farmington Daily Times Election Day blog. Bookmark us and check back through the day for fresh updates.

Our reporters are on the road today visiting polling sites. We’ll keep you up to date on happenings at polling stations around San Juan County, and we'll have some links below to pages with fresh election news. We’ll post vote count updates when they become available.

Polls close at 7 p.m., don’t forget to vote!

Have a tip? Reach out to us via news@daily-times.com and let us know.

12:34 p.m.: Here’s a handy link to polling place locations. Our online experts say people are typing in plenty of searches today like, “How can I vote?” or “Where can I vote?” They also found this popular rising internet search term being used by New Mexico and Colorado residents: “Can I buy alcohol in New Mexico on Election Day?” — John R. Moses

11:45 a.m.: The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office is reporting that 4,134 San Juan County voters have voted today, as of 11:30 a.m. In total, 46,388 San Juan County voters have cast their ballots. That is the same number of voters who cast ballots during the 2016 election in San Juan County.

Statewide, 53,579 registered voters cast ballots between the time that polls opened on Election Day and 11:30 a.m. and 830,844 New Mexicans have voted in total. — Hannah Grover

10:30 a.m.: San Juan County voters visited 33 polling locations on Nov. 3 to cast their ballots and, for the most part, lines remained short.

Elections workers in Bloomfield said there was an initial rush at 7 a.m. when the polls opened, but that lasted about half an hour before dying down.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and within the first hour of voting more than 1,000 San Juan County residents had cast ballots, according to numbers from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.

The San Juan County Clerk's website included a link to a wait time tracker for the 33 sites and, throughout the morning, most of those sites reported a wait time of less than five minutes.

Going into Election Day, the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office reported that 42,254 San Juan County residents had already voted either through absentee ballots or during the early voting. — Hannah Grover

