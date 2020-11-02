More than half of the registered voters in San Juan County have already cast their ballots

AZTEC — More than half of the registered voters in San Juan County have already cast ballots.

According to numbers from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, 42,062 San Juan County residents voted either early or through absentee ballots from the time early voting started on Oct. 6 to the end of early voting on Oct. 31. As of Oct. 30, there were 77,721 registered voters in San Juan County.

Election Day is Nov. 3 and polls open at 7 a.m. There are 33 voting convenience centers across the county, including Lake Valley School, Farmington Museum at Gateway Park and Bloomfield Cultural Center. Anyone who is in line by the time polls close at 7 p.m. will have a chance to vote.

Of the more than 42,000 San Juan County residents who have already voted, 12,200 are registered with the Democratic Party and 23,175 are registered Republican.

More than half of the 22,320 registered Democrats in San Juan County have already voted as have 65% of the 35,564 registered Republicans.

News: Lawsuit to postpone Navajo Nation general election dismissed

Statewide, 770,596 people have already cast their ballots going into Election Day on Nov. 3. There are approximately 1.35 million registered voters in the state and 57% of voters in New Mexico have already cast ballots.

How does the turnout compare to 2016?

In contrast, in 2016 a total of 804,073 people voted during the entire election and 533,238 cast early ballots or voted absentee.

In San Juan County, 46,338 voters cast ballots during the 2016 election and 27,143 of those votes were cast either as absentee ballots or during early voting.

In 2016, there were less than 72,000 registered San Juan County voters and voter turnout during the November presidential election was 64%. Statewide, the 2016 voter turnout was 62%.

Democrats have cast more absentee ballots than Republicans

People who have not yet mailed back their absentee ballot can drop it off at any of the voting convenience centers on Nov. 3.

More: Oil and gas drilling at the forefront in the District 65 state representatives election

More Democrats cast absentee ballots in San Juan County than Republicans. Voters registered with the Democratic Party cast 4,480 absentee ballots in the county while Republican voters returned 4,025 absentee ballots.

Watch the results

The Secretary of State’s Office plans to start releasing results after polls close online at electionresults.sos.state.nm.us.

The Daily Times will also post results as they come in at daily-times.com.

Unofficial results will likely not be available on election night due to high numbers of absentee ballots that need to be counted as well as new rules that require that counting process to stop at 11 p.m. and resume at 9 a.m. the following day in the state. Because of that, the winners of many contested races will likely remain unknown until a later date.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e