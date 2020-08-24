Navajo Nation VP Myron Lizer among speakers for Republican National Convention

FARMINGTON — Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer is among 17 speakers scheduled to deliver comments on Aug. 25 to the Republican National Convention.

The national convention began on Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina with a roll call vote to formally renominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Trump will accept the nomination in a speech on Aug. 27.

His campaign released the lineup of speakers for the four-night event, featuring virtual elements and live events in Charlotte, Baltimore and Washington, but the order in which they will appear had not been announced, USA TODAY reported on Aug. 23.

According to the report, the theme is "Honoring the Great American Story" and Tuesday's sub-theme is the "Land of Opportunity."

"This convention amplifies President Trump's promises and the unbreakable hope of the American people. Together, we are upholding the longstanding American tradition of a party convention with the promise of making history," according to a press release from convention officials.

Tuesday's lineup of speakers includes first lady Melania Trump, President Trump's adult children, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Lizer, who was unavailable for comment on Aug. 24, has met with Trump in Washington D.C. and at a campaign rally in Rio Rancho last September, and during recent visits to Arizona.

The vice president and his wife, Dottie Lizer, were present when Trump signed an executive order that established a task force to address the crisis of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives on Nov. 26, 2019 at the White House.

Lizer attended Trump's speech at the June 23 event hosted by Students for Trump at Dream City Church in Phoenix.

He also greeted Pence after Air Force Two landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport during a campaign stop on Aug. 11.

Lizer's participation in the national convention is a week after Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was among a group of speakers who delivered the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

