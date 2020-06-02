CLOSE Many states are planning on drastically different elections this year and mail-in ballots could be a big game changer. USA TODAY

Voting in the June 2 New Mexico primary election closes at 7 p.m.

This is where you can find live results and real-time data on the statewide and San Juan County races.

Real-time New Mexico primary election results

Click the link below for our real-time results as counties report who New Mexico voters chose.

New Mexico primary election:Live results by county

