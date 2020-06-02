Live primary election results for New Mexico, San Juan County
Voting in the June 2 New Mexico primary election closes at 7 p.m.
This is where you can find live results and real-time data on the statewide and San Juan County races.
Real-time New Mexico primary election results
Click the link below for our real-time results as counties report who New Mexico voters chose.
New Mexico primary election:Live results by county
