Hot weather warning issued by National Weather Service

FARMINGTON – A heat advisory was issued for the Farmington region and other parts of the state by the National Weather Service’s Albuquerque office. The advisory warns people to avoid going outside between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.

“Temperatures up to 100 expected around Farmington, 100 to 104 in the Middle Rio Grande Valley, and 105 to 108 around Tucumcari,” the advisory notice stated.

Forecasters stated that hot temperatures “may cause heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

"It's hot!" the NWS Albuquerque Facebook page proclaimed. "How hot is it? Hot enough to issue heat advisories for northwestern NM, east-central NM, and the middle Rio Grande Valley Tuesday. Many areas are forecast to break the triple-digit mark again. Temps cool off a bit as chances for afternoon storms increase Wed-Sun."

They urged people to check on their relatives and neighbors, drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun and in air conditioned rooms if possible.

A similar advisory had been issued for Monday, Jan. 18.