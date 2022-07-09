San Juan County ranks 6th in statewide survey of average weekly wages

FARMINGTON − Private-sector workers in San Juan County draw the sixth-highest average weekly wage in New Mexico, but they still trail the statewide average, according to an analysis released by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

The department's Labor Market Review for May, which was released in late June, included results from the annual Occupational and Wage Statistics survey, which is compiled with the help of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data for the fourth quarter of 2021 show that private-sector employees in San Juan County draw an average of $1,054 a week, the same as San Miguel County, which trails only Los Alamos ($2,092), Eddy ($1,443), Lea ($1,201), Santa Fe ($1,176) and Bernalillo ($1,103) counties, with 26 other counties coming in at less than that figure.

But the local number still doesn't match the statewide average, which is $1,075.

Catron County ranked at the bottom of the list at $501, followed by Sandoval ($627) and McKinley ($641) counties.

The analysis also finds that more San Juan County workers are employed in the health care and social assistance fields than in any other industry.

In the Farmington metropolitan statistical area, the home health and personal care industry employs the most people at 1,730, while retail sales is next at 1,460. Secretaries and administrative assistants are next at 1,410, while fast food and counter works are fourth at 1,230. The list continues with cashiers (1,070), heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (950), general and operations managers (830), registered nurses (780), janitors and cleaners (730), and construction laborers (720).

Home health and personal care workers are also the most numerous across the state at 33,680 people or 4.3% of total employment. Secretaries and administrative assistants were second at 27,640 (3.5%), while retail salespeople were third at 23,410 (3%).

Family medicine physicians draw the highest annual median wage in the Farmington MSA at $195,950, followed by chief executives at $164,860. The list continues with industrial production managers ($150,720), petroleum engineers ($127,250), physician assistants ($127,240), pharmacists ($124,430), architectural and engineering managers ($122,080), administrative services managers ($108,040), software developers ($104,290) and mechanical engineers ($103,830).

Across New Mexico, the top-paying occupations are pediatricians ($195,250), dentists ($191,780) and architectural and engineering managers ($191,420).

In terms of the average median wage for all occupations, Farmington ranks third among the state's four MSAs at $37,300. The Santa Fe MSA leads the way at $38,880, while Albuquerque is second at $38,130 and Las Cruces is fourth at $34,880. The New Mexico median is $37,810.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.