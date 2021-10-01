San Juan County, Navajo Nation COVID-19 case updates for October 2021

The Daily Times staff

Welcome to the October edition of The Farmington Daily Times' daily COVID-19 news and stats blog. Daily updates are below, short news items are on top.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Sept. 29 they are resuming large-scale vaccination events with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to accommodate those who are eligible for their third dose.

The state health department through the San Juan County Public Health Office held the first clinic the morning of Oct. 1. Other clinics will be:

McGee Park Convention Center on Oct. 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Farmington Recreation Center on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A third shot is available for people who are either immunocompromised, who are 65 and older or are 50 and older with underlying medical conditions.

First and second doses will be administered during the events as well.

People can pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve their dose. There will be on-site registration and walk-ins depending on the available doses.

The department will begin administering third doses starting on Oct. 11 to people 18 and older who are essential workers or have medical conditions.

Note: The state no longer reports COVID-19 statistics on weekends, so counts released on Mondays will contain figures for a three-day reporting period.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

1-855-600-3453 Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

1-833-551-0518 Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19 Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 1-928-871-7014

1-928-871-7014 State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Friday, Oct. 1

6:58 p.m.: The New Mexico Department of Health reported today 791 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 81 new cases in San Juan County.

The department reported 11 more deaths related to the virus. However, one death occurred more than 30 days ago involving a woman in her 40s from Lea County. She had underlying conditions.

Delayed reporting can happen when there is insufficient information for the death certificate, the department explained in the update.

The 10 recent deaths are:

A woman in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A man in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A man in his 70s from Eddy County.

A man in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A man in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A man in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

There have been 4,812 state residents who have died since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The department reported at least one COVID-19 case among residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Life Care Center in Farmington

The department reports the most recent cases are:

213 new cases in Bernalillo County

48 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

51 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

50 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Mora County

24 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

81 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

27 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Torrance County

27 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The 10 ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1 are:

87121 - 40

87401 – 32

87114 - 25

87120 - 23

88101 - 23

88201 - 22

88240 - 21

87124 - 20

87105 - 19

88012 - 18

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of New Mexico's 253,815 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 71,541

Catron County: 144

Chaves County: 11,971

Cibola County: 3,349

Colfax County: 1,167

Curry County: 7,104

De Baca County: 220

Doña Ana County: 28,657

Eddy County: 10,352

Grant County: 2,092

Guadalupe County: 585

Harding County: 16

Hidalgo County: 540

Lea County: 13,047

Lincoln County: 2,674

Los Alamos County: 668

Luna County: 3,794

McKinley County: 13,876

Mora County: 302

Otero County: 5,594

Quay County: 940

Rio Arriba County: 4,511

Roosevelt County: 2,583

Sandoval County: 14,926

San Juan County: 18,573

San Miguel County: 2,385

Santa Fe County: 12,379

Sierra County: 957

Socorro County: 1,600

Taos County: 2,225

Torrance County: 1,279

Union County: 326

Valencia County: 8,566

5:35 p.m.: Health officials report 76 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths related to the virus for the Navajo Nation.

Today's update raises the total number of cases to 34,071. There have been 1,447 deaths since the pandemic started last March.

"It is the start of a new month and many of our elders are receiving Social Security and other benefits. We strongly urge all of our people to be very cautious in public, wear a mask or two, and do your best to practice social distancing," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in the update.

"We are still in the midst of a pandemic and COVID-19 continues to be a threat to everyone, especially in cities and regions off of the Navajo Nation. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Please be cautious and get fully vaccinated if you haven't already," he added.

The Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center have been disclosing case numbers from the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS:

Chinle Service Unit: 6,172

Crownpoint Service Unit: 3,322

Fort Defiance Service Unit: 4,037

Gallup Service Unit: 5,460

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,976

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,784

Tuba City Service Unit: 4,178

Winslow Service Unit: 2,123

*19 residences with cases not specific enough to place accurately in a service unit.

There are 32,203 individuals who are considered recovered from the virus. A total of 339,252 tests have been conducted.

