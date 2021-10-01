San Juan County, Navajo Nation COVID-19 case updates for October 2021
Welcome to the October edition of The Farmington Daily Times' daily COVID-19 news and stats blog. Daily updates are below, short news items are on top.
The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Sept. 29 they are resuming large-scale vaccination events with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to accommodate those who are eligible for their third dose.
The state health department through the San Juan County Public Health Office held the first clinic the morning of Oct. 1. Other clinics will be:
- McGee Park Convention Center on Oct. 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Farmington Recreation Center on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A third shot is available for people who are either immunocompromised, who are 65 and older or are 50 and older with underlying medical conditions.
First and second doses will be administered during the events as well.
People can pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve their dose. There will be on-site registration and walk-ins depending on the available doses.
The department will begin administering third doses starting on Oct. 11 to people 18 and older who are essential workers or have medical conditions.
Note: The state no longer reports COVID-19 statistics on weekends, so counts released on Mondays will contain figures for a three-day reporting period.
Resources
- State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453
- Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518
- Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19
- Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 1-928-871-7014
- State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org
Updates for Friday, Oct. 1
6:58 p.m.: The New Mexico Department of Health reported today 791 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 81 new cases in San Juan County.
The department reported 11 more deaths related to the virus. However, one death occurred more than 30 days ago involving a woman in her 40s from Lea County. She had underlying conditions.
Delayed reporting can happen when there is insufficient information for the death certificate, the department explained in the update.
The 10 recent deaths are:
- A woman in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A woman in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A man in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A man in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A man in his 70s from Eddy County.
- A man in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A man in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A woman in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A man in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A man in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
There have been 4,812 state residents who have died since the pandemic started in March 2020.
The department reported at least one COVID-19 case among residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Life Care Center in Farmington
The department reports the most recent cases are:
213 new cases in Bernalillo County
48 new cases in Chaves County
9 new cases in Cibola County
9 new cases in Colfax County
24 new cases in Curry County
51 new cases in Doña Ana County
35 new cases in Eddy County
7 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
50 new cases in Lea County
15 new cases in Lincoln County
3 new cases in Los Alamos County
7 new cases in Luna County
35 new cases in McKinley County
10 new cases in Mora County
24 new cases in Otero County
5 new cases in Quay County
8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
4 new cases in Roosevelt County
51 new cases in Sandoval County
81 new cases in San Juan County
13 new cases in San Miguel County
27 new cases in Santa Fe County
3 new cases in Sierra County
4 new cases in Socorro County
3 new cases in Taos County
11 new cases in Torrance County
27 new cases in Valencia County
13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
The 10 ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1 are:
- 87121 - 40
- 87401 – 32
- 87114 - 25
- 87120 - 23
- 88101 - 23
- 88201 - 22
- 88240 - 21
- 87124 - 20
- 87105 - 19
- 88012 - 18
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of New Mexico's 253,815 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 71,541
Catron County: 144
Chaves County: 11,971
Cibola County: 3,349
Colfax County: 1,167
Curry County: 7,104
De Baca County: 220
Doña Ana County: 28,657
Eddy County: 10,352
Grant County: 2,092
Guadalupe County: 585
Harding County: 16
Hidalgo County: 540
Lea County: 13,047
Lincoln County: 2,674
Los Alamos County: 668
Luna County: 3,794
McKinley County: 13,876
Mora County: 302
Otero County: 5,594
Quay County: 940
Rio Arriba County: 4,511
Roosevelt County: 2,583
Sandoval County: 14,926
San Juan County: 18,573
San Miguel County: 2,385
Santa Fe County: 12,379
Sierra County: 957
Socorro County: 1,600
Taos County: 2,225
Torrance County: 1,279
Union County: 326
Valencia County: 8,566
5:35 p.m.: Health officials report 76 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths related to the virus for the Navajo Nation.
Today's update raises the total number of cases to 34,071. There have been 1,447 deaths since the pandemic started last March.
"It is the start of a new month and many of our elders are receiving Social Security and other benefits. We strongly urge all of our people to be very cautious in public, wear a mask or two, and do your best to practice social distancing," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in the update.
"We are still in the midst of a pandemic and COVID-19 continues to be a threat to everyone, especially in cities and regions off of the Navajo Nation. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Please be cautious and get fully vaccinated if you haven't already," he added.
The Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center have been disclosing case numbers from the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS:
- Chinle Service Unit: 6,172
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 3,322
- Fort Defiance Service Unit: 4,037
- Gallup Service Unit: 5,460
- Kayenta Service Unit: 2,976
- Shiprock Service Unit: 5,784
- Tuba City Service Unit: 4,178
- Winslow Service Unit: 2,123
*19 residences with cases not specific enough to place accurately in a service unit.
There are 32,203 individuals who are considered recovered from the virus. A total of 339,252 tests have been conducted.
