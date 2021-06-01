San Juan County, Navajo Nation COVID-19 case updates for June 2021

The Daily Times staff

Heading into June, San Juan County remains in the Turquoise Level on the COVID-19 restrictions map for New Mexico.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported fewer COVID-19 cases during the last week of May.

The state is continuing a goal to achieve a statewide vaccination rate of 60% for the virus by June 30. The New Mexico Department of Health reported more than 55% of eligible residents have completed the vaccination series as of June 1.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Lottery launched a statewide vaccination incentive program called, "Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes."

The program will make available $10 million in total prize money and other prizes to New Mexicans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To be eligible for the cash sweepstakes, residents who receive or have received the vaccine must opt in to register and verify their personal and vaccination information at vax2themaxnm.org.

Note: The state no longer reports COVID-19 statistics on weekends, so counts released on Mondays will contain figures for a three-day reporting period.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

1-855-600-3453 Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

1-833-551-0518 Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19 Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

928-871-7014 State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Tuesday, June 1

9:50 p.m.: The Navajo Department of Health, in collaboration with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported today no new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation.

There were no additional deaths in today's update, which was released by the Office of the President and Vice President.

A full report by the health agencies will be available on June 2, according to the update.

"We are seeing good progress, but there is likely a delay in reporting new cases due to the holiday weekend. I thank all of our health care workers and frontline warriors for working through the Memorial Day weekend to keep our people safe," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

6:05 p.m.: State health officials on Tuesday reported 381 additional cases of COVID-19 since the last report on May 28. The update includes 54 new cases in San Juan County.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported two more deaths related to the virus. The individuals were from Bernalillo County and Lea County, bringing the number of deaths of New Mexico residents to 4,264.

There are 105 individuals hospitalized for the virus in the state as of today. There are 189,692 cases designated by the Department of Health as having recovered.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on June 1 are:

88240 - 42

87401 - 25

87114 - 24

87120 - 16

87124 - 12

87112 - 10

87144 - 9

87507 - 9

87410 - 8

87413 - 8

The Department of Health listed the most recent cases by county:

103 new cases in Bernalillo County

13 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

34 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

51 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

4 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

26 new cases in Sandoval County

54 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

18 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

7 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state has a total of 203,151 cases. These are the tallies from each county since the pandemic started:

Bernalillo County: 58,494

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 9,024

Cibola County: 2,897

Colfax County: 785

Curry County: 5,254

De Baca County: 172

Doña Ana County: 24,895

Eddy County: 6,877

Grant County: 1,726

Guadalupe County: 431

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 363

Lea County: 8,361

Lincoln County: 1,744

Los Alamos County: 530

Luna County: 3,360

McKinley County: 12,348

Mora County: 172

Otero County: 4,028

Quay County: 518

Rio Arriba County: 3,675

Roosevelt County: 2,011

Sandoval County: 12,128

San Juan County: 15,476

San Miguel County: 1,370

Santa Fe County: 10,461

Sierra County: 777

Socorro County: 1,323

Taos County: 1,686

Torrance County: 833

Union County: 255

Valencia County: 6,810

