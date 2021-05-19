Almost all of NM reaches Turquoise Level as state updates COVID-19 restrictions map

FARMINGTON — The updated COVID-19 restrictions map released Wednesday by the New Mexico Department of Health places 32 counties at the most-relaxed Turquoise Level of COVID-19 restrictions and one at the Green Level.

Both of those levels place fewer restrictions on businesses, churches and the size of public gatherings than the state’s other color-coded restriction levels.

The new map shows that no counties were in the Yellow or Red Levels as of May 19.

San Juan County reported 12 new cases May 19 and no new deaths, according to the health department's daily report. Statewide there were 160 new cases and four new deaths, bringing the number of cases reported in New Mexico since the pandemic began to 201,489.

San Juan County has reported 15,212 cases since the pandemic began and 474 deaths.

The death toll among New Mexico residents due to the pandemic reached 4,122 on May 19.

There were 156 people under treatment in New Mexico hospitals May 19 due to COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Health officials say continued progress depends in part on more people getting vaccinated, as the state will not discontinue restrictions until 60 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

“Counties may still backslide with enhancing risk upon the next biweekly map update, however, if vaccination thresholds are not reached and key health metrics indicating the spread of the virus worsen,” the department noted in a press release.

“New Mexicans should continue to get vaccinated at the very first opportunity,” state Health Secretary Tracie Collins, M.D. said May 19 in a press release. “Not only will it hasten the end of the worst of the pandemic, it will enhance counties’ and communities’ ability to safely begin more and more commercial and day-to-day activities without endangering public health.”

People who want a vaccine appointment may schedule their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccineNM.org.

Counties in the Turquoise Level as of May 19 were: Bernalillo, Catron, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Dona Ana, Eddy, Guadalupe, Grant, Harding, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Luna, McKinley, Mora, Otero, Quay, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, Sandoval, San Juan, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Taos, Torrance, Union and Valencia.

The only Green Level county on May 19 is Chaves County.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e