Four free vaccination clinics planned in San Juan County

The Daily Times staff

Four free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age 12 and up are planned in San Juan County between May 19 and May 22, and one of them is a drive-up event only.

They are:

May 18 - McGee Park from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

May 19 - LaPlata Water Users Group in the “Little Red Schoolhouse” from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

May 20 - San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

May 22 - Farmington Public Library (This is a drive-up event only) from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The New Mexico Department of Health recommends people pre-register at VACCINENM.ORG to reserve a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. That is the only vaccine being administered at all four clinics and, for the vaccine to be fully effective, it requires a follow-up appointment to get the second dose.

Pre-registration is recommended because on-site registration and walk-up appointments are based on remaining available doses, according to the state Department of Health’s announcement Thursday.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under the age of 18, or the child must bring a signed parental consent form.

For more information call 505-327-4461.

This article is free because it contains public health information. Please support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e