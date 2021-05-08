COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned in San Juan County

FARMINGTON — Public vaccination clinics will happen next week in Shiprock and in two other county locations.

Two public vaccination events sponsored by the state health department will happen next week in San Juan County.

On Tuesday, May 11, at McGee Park vaccines will be given for free from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

On Thursday, May 13, a clinic will open at the San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those seeking vaccines may pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve a vaccine dose. On-site registration and walk-up appointments will be based on remaining available doses, according to a state health department press release.

"An additional state-sponsored event is tentatively planned for Aztec High School staff and students age 16+ on Thursday, May 13," according to an email from Certified Nurse Practitioner Rita Abboud of the state health department. "Plans are still underway and this event will be confirmed with Aztec schools soon."

Abboud noted in the email that minors going to vaccination events on their own must bring proper paperwork.

"All unaccompanied minors must bring a signed Parental Consent with them, for each dose," she wrote. "Otherwise, minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (a sibling or other family member over the age of 18 is NOT acceptable)."

State figures indicate that 59.4% of New Mexicans have had one dose of a vaccine and 47.1% are fully vaccinated. In San Juan County last week there were 97,068 people with one dose, and 51,654 people – 53.2% of the county – were fully vaccinated.

Shiprock COVID-19 vaccination clinic May 12

There will be a clinic on May 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Shiprock High School by the Shiprock Service Unit under the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

Vaccines are available to people 16 and over. Those who are ages 16 or 17 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Complete details are available on the Shiprock Indian Health Service Facebook page or by calling the Shiprock Health Promotion at 505-368-6300.

The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President announced on May 7 that 100,101 people who live on the tribal land have been fully vaccinated.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez called it a "great achievement" for the Navajo people and health care workers.

"Well over half of the adult population on the Navajo Nation is fully vaccinated. If you consider only the individuals who live on the Navajo Nation and receive their health care service from the Navajo Area IHS, that percentage increases to over 70%," Nez said.

