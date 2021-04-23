Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing in the dark on U.S. 550 near Bloomfield

FARMINGTON – A pedestrian was struck and killed around 9 p.m. on April 22 while crossing the roadway on a dark stretch of U.S. Highway 550 south of Bloomfield near milepost 134.

“The initial investigation indicated that Clarice Tsosie, 32, of Albuquerque, NM, was walking across the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 550 in a dark and unlit area near milepost 134,” New Mexico State Police spokesman Officer Ray Wilson said in a press release April 23.

Wilson said a northbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 23-year-old Odessa, Texas woman struck Tsosie, who suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson said the driver had swerved and braked to try to avoid the collision.

Police are still investigating the incident but say alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in this case.

