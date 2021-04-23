COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned in San Juan County

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – Vaccination clinics will happen in San Juan County on a regular basis through this month and next as health officials work to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

“At least through the end of May, consistent events will be held every Tuesday at McGee Park Convention Center from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., and every Thursday at San Juan College HHPC,” said Rita Abboud, MPH, FNP, a certified nurse practitioner in the state health department’s Farmington office. “Times at San Juan College will vary so check the weekly flyer. “

Clinics will also happen for high school students over age 16 and school staff.

“An event is planned at Farmington High School the afternoon of Thursday, April 29th,” Abboud said via email. “ Events for other high schools are still being planned and information will be shared soon.

The schedule:

• Tuesday, April 27: McGee Park 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Event Code: PIJVCCW

• Thursday, April 29: San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Event Code: LBDYHDT

Officials say people should pre-register at VACCINENM.ORG to reserve their vaccine dose. On-site registration and walk-up appointments will be based on remaining available vaccine doses.

