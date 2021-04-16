Two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Health officials announced two free events next week in Farmington to give out COVID-19 vaccines, but one does not have a drive-in option for the mobility impaired.

On Tuesday, April 20, the Farmington Civic Center will host a 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. clinic for the Pfizer vaccine. The event code is VXBSJZS.

On Thursday, April 22, a morning event at San Juan College’s Health and Human Performance Center starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. and will also feature the Pfizer vaccine. The event code for that one is TRHRWUA.

“Please note that we are unable to provide a drive-up option at the Civic Center for those with mobility impairments,” Certified Nurse Practitioner Rita Abboud, MPH, FNP-C of the Public Health Division, NW Region of the San Juan County Public Health Office said via email. “We encourage those with mobility impairments to attend the event at San Juan College.”

COVID-19: Case updates for the Navajo Nation and San Juan County in April 2021

Health officials say one should pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve a vaccine dose as on-site registration and walk-up appointments are only available based on remaining doses.

“Registration is encouraged but not required for these events,” Abboud said in her email. “We can provide on-site registration, which is needed for follow-up for the second dose.”

For help with registration call 505-469-8036 weekdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 505-327-4461.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e