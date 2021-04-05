Farmington Electric Utility System customers will experience new online bill payment system

FARMINGTON – The thousands of customers who pay their Farmington Electric Utility System bill online will be in for a new experience. A new billing system that has been tested by the utility for a year is up and running.

Customers have until May 10 to access the new system before their automated payments cease, the release said.

“After this date, customers will no longer be able to access their accounts or make payments through the old system,” the release said.

City of Farmington spokesperson Georgette Allen told the Daily Times that the city will do extra outreach on its social pages and place an insert into FEUS bills to explain the upgraded system and remind people with automatic bank drafts to access the new system.

According to the release, the new system:

• Allows customers log in to their accounts and see charges and usage;

• Allows customers to make payments on multiple accounts with a new shopping cart feature and access and pay all their bills with one login;

• Bills can be paid one at a time or all at once using the new shopping cart feature;

• Bills can also be paid using e-check payments.

“Approximately 12,000 payments are processed online each month, FEUS director Hank Adair said in a press release Monday. “It’s the number one payment method for our customers. We want to make the process as easy as possible for them.”

The new system can be accessed at https://utilities.fmtn.org/webpay.

The release stated that Selectron is the utility’s “interactive voice response (IVR) phone system provider,” and the online payment addition is an upgrade of that system.

FEUS is a city-owned northwest New Mexico utility serving about 46,000 metered customers in a service area that covers 1,718 square miles across much of San Juan County and a small area of Rio Arriba County.

