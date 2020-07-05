CLOSE Here are five important fire safety tips.

FARMINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management - New Mexico has taken control of firefighting operations in the Cox Canyon area near the Colorado state line, the San Juan County Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

The fire, which started July 4, grew to 130 acres by July 5, but fire officials said the blaze should produce less smoke than it did on Independence Day.

“The fire held overnight within a box of fire retardant laid by aerial firefighting efforts on Saturday,” the County Fire update said.

A hotshot crew is at work and two hand crews are on the way to the fire, the department said the morning of July 5.

The fire is burning on BLM land.

BLM - New Mexico spokesperson Cathy Garber said via Facebook Messenger that the agency is "currently responding with resources we brought into the geographic area in preparation for the fire season. We have additional assets available to us to respond to fire," including fire crews, fire engines and aviation assets.

"Forward progress was slowed yesterday," said Garber, who is communications chief for BLM - New Mexico. "Considerable aviation was sent to the fire and helped stop progress. Adequate resources are on scene."

Three fire crews are assigned to fight a fire near Cox Canyon on the New Mexico side of the Colorado state line in San Juan County. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management property. (Photo: San Juan County Fire Department)

This July 5, 2020 screen capture from airnow.gov smoke and fire tracking map shows the location of wildfire activity zones in the Cox Canyon area near the Colorado state line. (Photo: airnow.gov)

