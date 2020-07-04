Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Firefighters battling 100-acre blaze in Cox Canyon area near Colorado state line
John R. Moses, Farmington Daily Times
Published 5:45 p.m. MT July 4, 2020 | Updated 6:38 p.m. MT July 4, 2020
Here are some tips to keep your family and home safe during wildfire season.
FARMINGTON — A fire that broke out in the Cox Canyon area on the New Mexico side of the state line July 4 is being fought by aerial and ground attacks.
Crews from the San Juan County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene and aerial drops of fire retardant are also being employed.
“This fire is about 100 acres and pushing north,” the San Juan County Fire Department announced via Facebook. “There is no containment at this time.”
No structures are threatened, and no cause is known, according to County Fire.
San Juan County spokesman Devin Neely said no injuries had been reported from the fire, and no impact on people was anticipated in the near future. He described the terrain the fire was burning through as featuring juniper and piñon trees.
No road closures in the area had been implemented.
The BLM will take over incident command, the county fire department said, but Neely said that handover had not taken place as of 6:30 p.m.
This story will be updated as new information is available.
Contact John R. Moses via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e
