FARMINGTON — A fire that broke out in the Cox Canyon area on the New Mexico side of the state line July 4 is being fought by aerial and ground attacks.

Crews from the San Juan County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene and aerial drops of fire retardant are also being employed.

“This fire is about 100 acres and pushing north,” the San Juan County Fire Department announced via Facebook. “There is no containment at this time.”

No structures are threatened, and no cause is known, according to County Fire.

San Juan County spokesman Devin Neely said no injuries had been reported from the fire, and no impact on people was anticipated in the near future. He described the terrain the fire was burning through as featuring juniper and piñon trees.

No road closures in the area had been implemented.

The BLM will take over incident command, the county fire department said, but Neely said that handover had not taken place as of 6:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as new information is available.

The 100-acre Cox Canyon Fire near the New Mexico/Colorado border is being fought by San Juan County fire crews and crews from the Bureau of Land Management, which will take command of the effort, the San Juan County Fire Department said on its Facebook page. (Photo: San Juan County Fire Department)

A plane drops fire retardant on the Cox Canyon Fire, which broke out July 4 on the New Mexico side of the state line, in this photo posted by the San Juan County Fire Department on their Facebook page. (Photo: San Juan County Fire Department)

