FARMINGTON — Aztec resident Steve Lanier took an early lead for the San Juan County Commission District 3 race and remained ahead in the unofficial results tonight.

If Lanier holds steady, he would best incumbent James "Jim" Crowley.

The unofficial results from the San Juan County Clerk's Office at 9:56 p.m. showed Lanier with 1,237 votes and Crowley with 711 votes.

The nine precincts, which is a reduced number from previous elections due to the coronavirus, had reported total numbers for ballots cast but absentee ballots dropped off today still needed to be counted.

Live Results:Follow along here for county-by-county results

Steve Lanier (Photo: Steve Lanier)

"I'd like to think regardless of the winner tonight, District 3 was the real winner. Jim Crowley is a neighbor of mine and I ran just 'cause I felt like it was my time to help the community," Lanier said when reached for comment tonight.

District 3 covers the northeast section of the county, including Bloomfield, Cedar Hill and Aztec, where Lanier grew up.

More Election 2020: Incumbent County Commissioner faces retired teacher, coach in Republican primary

"Everybody has been so good to me, I wanted to give back to them," he said.

Lanier, who is a retired Aztec High School teacher, said it was a huge decision for himself and his family to run for office.

"You have to weigh it all and when you get into the race with Facebook and all that, it's amazing the shots that you take when you're just trying to better the community," Lanier said.

Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis on the 2020 election process. Help us continue providing content like this by subscribing today.

Crowley, who lives in Aztec, served two terms on the Aztec City Commission and on the Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education.

"I'll finish what I'm doing. I appreciate the opportunity to serve and I will complete things I've begun," Crowley said tonight.

Jim Crowley (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Among his ongoing tasks are the county budget, working with the Public Service Company of New Mexico regarding the Energy Transition Act, replacing the San Juan Generating Station and addressing the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order, better known as the red flag law.

"The biggest one is probably the mental health initiative that I brought with the Stepping Up program and helping with mental health issues in the county," he said.

He also hopes to continue working with the Four Corners Economic Development to address the economy.

"I've had great support among people," Crowley said.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2020/06/02/new-mexico-primary-election-2020-voting-results-san-juan-county-commission/5301111002/