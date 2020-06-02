CLOSE The primaries are here! How does one get elected in the first place and what is in store for the Democratic National Convention in 2020? We explain. USA TODAY

AZTEC — Two candidates hope to be the first woman to represent the 3rd Congressional District in New Mexico following the primary election.

Democratic candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez and Republican candidate Alexis Johnson took early leads in the primary election.

Leger Fernandez is the apparent winner of the Democratic Party primary, according to unofficial election results. As of 11 p.m., she had 22,356 votes, or 42.6% of the total votes. Meanwhile, Johnson led the Republican race with 11,456 votes, or 37.69% of the total votes.

There has never been a woman elected to represent Congressional District 3, which represents the northern section of the state, including Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho and Los Alamos.

A Republican has only once held the 3rd Congressional District seat. Bill Redmond was elected in 1997 to serve the remainder of Bill Richardson's term after Richardson was appointed ambassador to the United Nations. Redmond served for two years before losing his re-election bid to Tom Udall in 1999.

The current congressman, Rep. Ben Ray Luján, defeated his Republican challenger Jerald McFall with 63% of the votes in 2018.

Democratic primary

Buy Photo Teresa Leger Fernandez is pictured, Friday, July 19, 2019, during a fundraiser in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Leger Fernandez faced six other candidates in the Democratic Party primary while Johnson had two opponents in the Republican primary. The crowded field of candidates emerged after Luján announced he would run for U.S. Senate rather than seek re-election.

In addition to Leger Fernandez, the Democratic field included:

Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya

New Mexico Rep. Joseph Sanchez

District Attorney Marco Serna

Former CIA operative Valerie Plame

Former deputy secretary of state John Blair

environmental lawyer Kyle Tisdel

Leger Fernandez voted absentee, but that didn't stop her from heading out to the vicinity of multiple polling locations on June 2 to talk to supporters. She said she maintained the required distance from the polling locations.

She said some of her supporters also drove around displaying her campaign signs on their vehicles, and one person even flew a kite.

Leger Fernandez has said throughout the campaign that the country needs to build 21st century infrastructure, including broadband and clean energy while completing the 20th century infrastructure of water and electricity.

She said her priorities include improving access to health care, addressing climate change, improving the education system and creating an innovation economy.

If elected, Leger Fernandez intends to co-sponsor the Energy Economy Act, which she said would invest money into communities like San Juan County that are highly dependent on fossil fuel industries.

She would also like to see job creation and said San Juan County has a lot of talented workers with skills like welding, which makes it an ideal location for new manufacturing businesses.

Republican primary

In addition to Johnson, the Republican primary included Harry Montoya and Karen Bedonie.

Bedonie awaited election results at her house on the Navajo Nation, which was under curfew at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As results began to come within half an hour of polls closing, Bedonie held less than a 1% lead over Johnson, but soon Johnson took the lead and began pulling away from Bedonie. By 8 p.m., Bedonie trailed both Johnson and Montoya.

Johnson is an environmental engineer who lives in Santa Fe and has campaigned on the five Es of economy, education, environment, entry into the U.S. and ensuring life.

"I've spent my life time and career making sure our air and water is clean while using our energy resources," she said.

Alexis Johnson (Photo: Alexis Johnson)

If elected, she said she hopes to be the voice of the forgotten New Mexican. She described that group as those being drowned out by liberal politics.

Johnson said if she wins the nomination, she will be a foil to the Democratic candidate.

She said it is not uncommon for Democrats to say the Republicans do not reach out to Native Americans or people of color. However, Johnson highlighted that she is a woman of Hispanic and Native American decent.

"I will be knocking down that stereotype," she said.

She hopes she will be able to convince conservative Democrats who are pro gun and pro life to vote for her in the general election.

Johnson said if Bedonie or Montoya wins the party's nomination, she will be fully behind them.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times.

