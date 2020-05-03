CLOSE

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Las Cruces Sun-News

GALLUP — The city of Gallup will remain under a lockdown for most of this week, as the city continues to try to mitigate transmission of the coronavirus.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the closure on May 3, after a request to continue the city's state of emergency was made by Mayor Louis Bonaguidi.

The city borders the Navajo Nation and has been under a lockdown since noon on May 1, closing all roads into the municipality and mandating business closures from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

That order was scheduled to end at noon on May 4, and is now extended to noon on May 7, according to a May 3 press release from the governor's office.

A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the Army National Guard stand on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup on Friday, May 1, 2020. The city is closed to all but residents and essential employees after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state&#39;s Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the Army National Guard stand on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup on Friday, May 1, 2020. The city is closed to all but residents and essential employees after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the Army National Guard stand on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup, asking people in entering vehicles if they are either a resident or an essential employee after New Mexico's governor enacted the state's Riot Control Act closing off all roads to nonessential traffic to help control the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, May 1, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the  Army National Guard stand on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup, asking people inside vehicles if they are either a resident or an essential employee. New Mexico's governor enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing off all roads to nonessential traffic to help control the coronavirus outbreak starting on Friday, May 1, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the Army National Guard are seen stationed on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup on Friday, May 1, 2020. Their job is to ask those inside entering vehicles if they are either a resident or an essential employee. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act to close off all roads to nonessential traffic as a means to help control the coronavirus outbreak. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
A mask hangs from the rearview mirror in a car in Gallup on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
A sign tells drivers that the City of Gallup is closed on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Downtown Gallup is empty and most all shops are closed with signs in the windows on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after the New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    "The emergency declaration closes all roads into Gallup, limited business hours, restricted how many individuals could travel in a car at once and directed Gallup residents to remain at home except for emergency outings," the release states.

    Bonaguidi requested that businesses close at 8 p.m. rather than 5 p.m. during the extension. Lujan Grisham granted that.

    Gallup is in McKinley County, which had 1,144 positive cases of COVID-19 as of May 3, the New Mexico Department of Health reported.

    The surge in individuals being diagnosed with the disease alarmed city, state and tribal officials in recent weeks.

    "This request is being made as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in our community, which constitutes an unprecedented health crisis," Bonaguidi wrote in his May 3 letter.

    He added that COVID-19 has caused several deaths, has stretched medical facilities as well as resources and has adversely impacted the city's welfare.

    Bonaguidi said on May 2 that he was not sure if he would seek an extension.

    "I'm trying to wait for the reaction of the people. Basically, to find out if it's worth an extension or not. But let me tell you, in emails people are telling me, 'yes, extend it.' It's not a decision that I'm going to make alone," he said in the interview.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

