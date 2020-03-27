CLOSE Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy Wochit

FARMINGTON - K-12 public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year according to an announcement made by the New Mexico Public Education Department on March 27.

“We know that this decision will have tremendous implications for our families, but we must act to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart.

The state issued a press release that sought to answer several questions.

"Proms will be postponed or canceled pending the prevailing public health order at the time," the document stated. "Graduation ceremonies will likely be postponed until it is safe to resume mass gatherings. Many districts have already committed to hosting an event, even if the ceremony needs to be postponed for a few months."

It also stated that school employees would continue to be paid, and it is expected that school athletic practices will resume in the summer.

"Schools will not be required to make up the missed instructional days between March 16 and April 3, but for the remaining weeks of the school year to be waived, districts must develop both technology-based and non-technology-based continuous learning plans," Stewart said in the release.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

