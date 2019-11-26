CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Not all grocery stores are the same when it comes to staying open for last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers, but one local grocery group plans to feed any hungry first responders for free.

Farmers Market manager Matt Pennington said there will be Thanksgiving fare in the deli section free for police, fire and other emergency services employees working the Thanksgiving holiday during store hours, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Of course, like other grocery stores in the region, last-minute shoppers should bring plenty of grocery business.

“We get a little crazy,” Pennington said.

The Farmers Market stores are located at 401 West Broadway in Bloomfield and 816 New Mexico Highway 516 in Flora Vista.

Hours vary at other grocery stores, but the major ones are open during daytime hours in case that cranberry sauce recipe goes bad.

The Safeway at 3540 E Main St will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but its pharmacy will be closed, according to its website. The store at 730 W Main St. opens an hour later according to its website, at 7 a.m., and also closes at 6 p.m.

The Safeway in Aztec is for the early risers. It opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m., according to its website.

Albertsons, at 4909 E Main St., is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., unlike some Albertsons stores in other parts of New Mexico. The chain ran a television ad in the Albuquerque area warning customers its stores would be closed Thursday for the holiday, but that’s not true for the Farmington location.

The phone message at Smith’s, 600 E. 20th St. in Farmington, says the store closes at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Natural Grocers at 700 E 20th St. in Farmington is closed on Thanksgiving.

The Walgreens at 701 E 20th St. will also close Thanksgiving, as will the store at 4221 E. Main St. in Farmington, according to its website

Some big retailers are closed Thanksgiving

USA TODAY reported this week that dozens of retailers are keeping with their Thanksgiving tradition of keeping bricks-and-mortar store doors closed on the holiday.

Sam’s Club and Lowe's are among the biggest retailers waiting until Black Friday to start offering the in-store doorbuster sales.

While Black Friday sales kick off online before the turkey defrosts, for legions of shoppers, the holiday shopping season starts in stores Thursday. Major retailers, including Target, Walmart and Best Buy, will flash some of their lowest prices of the year with in-store Black Friday specials on Thanksgiving Day.

According to independent marketing intelligence firm MiQ's 2019 Holiday Shopping report, 88% of consumers plan to shop, either online or in stores, on at least one of the three major shopping days — Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday — with 47% planning to shop all three.

The study also found more shoppers said they plan to shop on Thanksgiving — 58% compared to 45% last year.

Black Friday gained its name because it was viewed as the day of the year retailers earned profitability, or were "in the black." Nearly a decade ago, Black Friday sales slowly started creeping into Thanksgiving Day, and by 2012, most major retailers were open on the fourth Thursday in November.

The Sportsman’s Warehouse flyer advertises an online sale that starts Nov. 27 at 11 p.m., but its doors won’t open for its big sale until Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Businesses in New Mexico on the USA TODAY closed-on-Thanksgiving list are:

Ace Hardware

Dillard’s

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Joann Stores

Lowe’s

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Petco

PetSmart

Sam’s Club

Staples

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co

And, of course, banks, federal and state offices and post offices are closed.

