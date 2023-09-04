Diné College regent faces domestic violence charges in connection with Arizona incident

The vice chairman of the Diné College Board of Regents, a former Navajo Nation presidential candidate, is facing two domestic violence charges after being arrested by Scottsdale, Arizona police in connection with a July 5 incident.

Greg Bigman was charged with assault intentionally causing physical injury (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct disruptive behavior or fighting (domestic violence) in connection with the incident, according to Arizona court records.

Bigman, 42, listed a Shiprock post office box for a home address.

“It’s really sad in what someone’s trying to do to assassinate my character,” Bigman said during a Sept. 1 phone interview about the charges, adding that the evidence does not support the claims against him.

Bigman said he has no criminal history, emphasizing that the charges against him are just allegations and that is innocent until proven guilty. He indicated he believes someone is trying to destroy his reputation by alerting the media about his arrest.

He described Farmington as a conservative community that has not treated Navajo people well historically.

“All you’re doing is encouraging these people and building a bad reputation for Farmington,” he said.

The Scottsdale Police Department did not respond to requests from The Daily Times for further information about the alleged incident.

Bigman declined to describe his relationship to the alleged victim. He is scheduled to return to court in Scottsdale at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 for a case management conference.

Bigman is a longtime member of the Board of Regents of Diné College, a public tribal college based in Tsaile, Arizona, but that operates several satellite campuses, including those in Shiprock and Crownpoint, as well as a microsite in Newcomb in New Mexico. He was first appointed to the board in 2015 by then-Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and served several terms as the board president.

Bigman mounted an unsuccessful campaign for the Navajo Nation presidency in 2022, joining a crowded field that included 14 other candidates. That title ultimately was claimed by Buu Nygren.

