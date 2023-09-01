Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises CEO steps down, interim replacement named

The Farmington Daily-Times

Officials at the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise are searching for a new CEO after announcing earlier this week that the organization’s leader has resigned to accept another job.

According to a press release from the enterprise, board chairman Quincy Natay announced that CEO Brian Parrish will be leaving the organization Sept. 5. Natay praised Parrish for his leadership and commitment to Navajo gaming.

“Under Brian’s leadership, over 84% of our work force are members of the Navajo Nation, and of our 275 leadership positions, 71% are in management and executive leadership positions,” Natay stated in the release. “Brian worked hard to ensure that our team members are taken care of and launched a competitive wage study that was subsequently implemented making a significant difference for many of our employees.”

Natay also said Parrish was instrumental in developing partnerships between the enterprise and other entities, as well as diversifying the business.

“Recently, the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise launched its mobile and retail sportsbook in partnership with Hard Rock Digital, and under Brian’s direction, over the past few years, we’ve seen the development of Navajo brand food products, including Navajo Fizz, Navajo coffee products and specialty barbeque sauces.”

Parrish thanked the NNGE Board of Directors for the opportunity to work for the organization in a statement included in the release.

“I’m especially appreciative of the team members who, from the gaming floor to the executive offices, have always displayed a strong work ethic and commonly held belief that their hard work and effort is to help improve the quality of life and standard of living of the Navajo people, by generating gaming revenues and providing a return on the Navajo Nation’s investment in the Gaming Enterprise,” he said.

The organization’s chief operating officer, Clifford Erlich, singled out Parrish for his work to stabilize the organization while its enterprises were closed for 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Brian led with empathy and wisdom,” Erlich stated in the release. “His leadership was a beacon of hope, and we’re all very grateful.”

NNGE officials did not announce a timetable for naming a long-term replacement for Parrish or indicate whether they will conduct a national search. But they named Matthew Shunkamolah, a member of the Navajo Nation, as the interim CEO.

“Matthew has an impressive gaming background in operations and regulatory and was recognized as regulator of the year for Native American gambling in Oklahoma,” Natay stated in the release. “He has worked 16 years in gaming at various casino’s throughout the country. We are confident that Matt will work to ensure a seamless transition.”