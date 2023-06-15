Shiprock man draws 10-year sentence for assault, violating terms of release

The Farmington Daily-Times

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and violating prior terms of his supervised release.

Raydell Billy, 32, of Shiprock, was convicted by a jury in Albuquerque on March 8 after a trial that lasted a day and a half. He was sentenced to seven and a half years on the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country and two and a half years for violating the terms of his previous release, with the sentences running consecutively.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, the incident involving Billy took place April 11, 2022, in Shiprock and was investigated by the Farmington office of the FBI and the Navajo Nation Office of Criminal Investigations. The male victim in the case was at his girlfriend’s home with her young child on that evening when Billy and two others, Raynorma Billy and Alvin White, burst into the home and attacked him.

The victim’s girlfriend testified during the trial that when Raynorma Billy knocked on the door of her home, she opened it to let her in, the release states. Raynorma Billy entered, immediately followed by Raydell Billy and White, who rushed down the hallway and found the victim lying in the bedroom, where they attacked him.

According to the release, the girlfriend testified that she was in the hallway struggling with Raynorma Billy when she heard a gunshot and ran into the bedroom to see a gun in Raydell Billy’s hands.

White also testified at the trial, telling the jury that he and Raydell Billy had attacked the male victim with the intent to commit bodily harm, the release states. He said they both hit the man and that he also heard the gunshot, which came from over his shoulder. White testified that Raydell Billy was the only other person in the room and was the shooter.

The trial also featured testimony by a Navajo Nation criminal investigator, who told the court he found a bullet hole in the bedroom’s mattress and box spring, and collected a bullet fragment from beneath the bed. He testified the bullet hole’s point of impact was right in front of where the victim had been standing when the shot was fired.

According to the release, the investigator also testified that the victim’s car, which had been parked outside the home, had been damaged by multiple gunshots and that its windows had been smashed.

During his testimony, the victim told the court he was attacked in the bedroom by all three defendants and that Raydell Billy held him at gunpoint before firing the gun in his direction, the release states. He said Billy later hit him in the back of the head with the gun.

Raydell Billy, Raynorma Billy and White were indicted on May 25, 2022, in connection with the incident, according to the release. White pleaded guilty, admitting that he and Raydell Billy had assaulted the victim with a handgun and their fists, and that Raydell Billy had fired a round from the handgun into the bed.

Raynorma Billy pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to being a conspirator in the assault, admitting that she, Raydell Billy and White had discussed and agreed to assault the victim.

