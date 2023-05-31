Crownpoint motorcyclist dies in collision on US 491 north of Shiprock

The Farmington Daily-Times

FARMINGTON — A Crownpoint man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a driver on U.S. Highway 491 north of Shiprock on Memorial Day, according to New Mexico State Police.

The incident took place at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Monday, May 29, according to a State Police news release.

Authorities said a 2012 Toyota passenger vehicle being driven by a 23-year-old man that was traveling south on U.S. Highway 491 struck a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle that also was traveling south. The collision took place in the vicinity of Salt Creek Wash just a few miles north of Shiprock.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was identified by State Police as 65-year-old Eddie Gilmore of Crownpoint.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

State Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash, but they said speed appeared to be a contributing factor.

