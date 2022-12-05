Navajo Nation reports 393 new cases, 4 new pandemic-related deaths during one-week period

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Department of Health and other tribal agencies reported 393 new COVID-19 cases on the tribal lands and four more deaths recorded during a one-week counting period between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1,” the Office of the President and Vice President reported on Dec. 5.

The new numbers bring the total of COVID-19 cases reported on tribal lands to 79,003, including 228 cases wherein reporting was delayed.

“Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Please stay safe as we begin the holidays,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in the news release.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention tips, and resources go to the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19.

Call (928) 871-7014 to get answers to COVID-19 related questions.