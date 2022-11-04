687 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported by Navajo Nation officials

The Daily Times Staff

Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – There were 45 tribal communities named Nov. 3 as having high COVID-19 transmission rates as the Navajo Department of Health and other agencies reported 687 new COVID-19 cases on the tribal lands and five more deaths counted between Oct. 28 and Nov 3.

“The number of communities with high transmission of COVID-19 and number of positive cases has slightly increased from last week,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a news release. “We urge our Navajo citizens to follow and advise the three w’s to your relatives and friends, such as wearing a fitted mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance from others. Most importantly, get up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”

The total number of deaths reached 1,939 as of Nov. 3, according to the news release. There have been 615,049 COVID-19 tests administered. The number of positive COVID-19 cases has reached 76,651.

The release from the Office of the President and Vice President said that, based on cases from Oct. 20 – Nov. 2, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 45 communities:

Aneth, Baca/Prewitt, Beclabito, Black Mesa, Bread Springs, Chinle, Churchrock, Counselor, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Forest Lake, Ganado, Indian Wells, Iyanbito, Kayenta, Lukachukai, Manuelito, Many Farms, Mariano Lake, Naschitti, Nazlini, Newcomb, Oljato, Pinon, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Red Lake, Red Valley, Rock Point, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Sanostee, Sheepsprings, Shiprock, Shonto, St Michaels, Tachee/Blue Gap, Teecnospos, Teesto, Thoreau, Tohajiilee, Tohatchi, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tselani/Cottonwood and Upper Fruitland.

“The advisory will be in effect until the high transmission and cases decline,” the advisory stated.

The tribal government noted that Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation still administer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.

“Our thoughts are with those who are currently fighting COVID-19 and we pray for a speedy and full recovery,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with the families of people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. Please continue to be safe while attending large gatherings. Be safe and please say a prayer each day for healing and recovery.”

For more information, including prevention tips, and resources, go to the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 . Call (928) 871-7014 for COVID-19 related questions and information.