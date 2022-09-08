Tribal president urges COVID-19 safety precautions as Navajo Nation Fair draws near

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – As the Navajo Nation Fair draws near President Jonathan Nez on Sept. 6 asked tribal members to be cautious and wear masks as the community continues to battle COVID-19 – as well as facing the task of stopping the spread of Monkeypox.

Navajo Nation health officials on Sept. 6 also issued a new health advisory to 45 communities where the spread of COVID-19 is considered uncontrolled, according to a news release from the Office of the President and Vice President.

The Navajo Department of Health, and other health agencies, on Tuesday reported that a four-day counting period yielded 13 new COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation and four deaths between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6.

The number of deaths on the tribal lands reached 1,891 as of Sept. 6. As of that date 590,605 COVID-19 tests have been given. The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began reached 72,720 on Sept. 6, including 190 cases in which reporting of the results had been delayed.

“We must be very cautious with the continued spread of COVID-19 and Monkeypox on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said in the news release. “During the week of the Navajo Nation Fair, please continue to follow the three w’s, wear a fitted mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance from others. If you are feeling ill like symptoms, please get tested, and if you are sick, please stay home and isolate. Let’s keep each other safe this week.”

Officials reminded residents that tribal health care facilities are open to administer COVID-19 vaccines, and health care providers can schedule an appointment.

“If you or someone in your household feels sick or has symptoms related to COVID-19, you are strongly urged to isolate and get tested as soon as possible,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “We all have to do our part to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in our homes and communities. Please be safe and continue to pray for our Nation.”Based on cases from Aug. 19 – Sept. 1, 2022, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 45 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19:

Bird Springs, Cameron, Chichiltah, Chinle, Churchrock, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Fort Defiance, Ganado, Houck, Indian Wells, Iyanbito; Kaibeto, Kayenta, Low Mountain, Lukachukai, Lupton, Manuelito, Many Farms, Mexican Springs, Nageezi, Nahatadziil, Nahodishgish, Naschitti, Nazlini, Newcomb, Pinon, Ramah, Red Lake, Red Valley, Rock Springs, Round Rock, Sanostee, Shiprock, Shonto, Smith Lake, St. Michaels,Standing Rock, Tachee/Blue Gap, Teecnospos, Thoreau, Tohatchi. Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsayatoh, and Upper Fruitland

More information, prevention tips and resources for fighting the spread of COVID-19 are available via the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. Those who have COVID-19-related questions can call (928) 871-7014.