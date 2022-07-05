Absentee voting starts for Navajo Nation Aug. 2 primary election

FARMINGTON — Absentee voting has started for the Navajo Nation's Aug. 2 primary election.

Voters who want to vote by absentee ballot can do so by mail or by visiting any of the Navajo Election Administration's offices in Shiprock and Crownpoint, and in Chinle, Tuba City and Window Rock in Arizona.

However, the deadline varies for early voting by mail or in person.

To obtain an absentee ballot by mail, the application must be physically in the election administration's offices by July 18.

The application to request an absentee ballot is online under the "forms" tab on the election administration website, navajoelections.navajo-nsn.gov.

Voters have until 7 p.m. on Aug. 2 to return absentee ballots by mail, according to the election administration.

Virginia Nelson, voter registration specialist at the election office in Shiprock, said if voters are dropping off ballots on Aug. 2, they must submit the ballot to the election administration's offices, not at their chapter precinct.

The last day for early voting in person at any of the election administration's offices is July 29.

Who is running for offices?

Below are the official candidates for the primary election, listed by ballot position and for the Navajo Nation presidency and offices in the Northern Agency. Names in italics are incumbents.

The top two finishers in each race advance to the general election in November.

Navajo Nation President

Earl L. Sombrero

Dr. Dolly Manson

Dineh Benally

Justin Jones

Buu Nygren

Emily Ellison

Kevin Cody

Sandra D. Jeff

Frankie (Nelson) Davis

Jonathan Nez

Leslie M. Tsosie

Ethel Branch

Greg H. Bigman

Frank Dayish

Dr. Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch

Navajo Nation Council

Shiprock Chapter

Eugenia Charles-Newton

Dan Smith Sr.

Debra A. Yazzie

Russell Begaye

Richard T. Begaye

Dr. J "Kaibah" Begay

Aneth, Mexican Water, Red Mesa, Teec Nos Pos and Tólikan chapters

Eleanor Smith

Davis Filfred

Verma Y. Francisco

Charlaine Tso

Robert Redhouse

Curtis Yanito

Beclabito, Cove, Gadii'ahi-Tokoi, Red Valley, Toadlena-Two Grey Hills, Tooh Haltsooí and Tsé Alnaozt'i'í chapters

Amber Kanazbah Crotty

Lindsey Leighann Benally

Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tsé Daa K'aan and Upper Fruitland chapters

Matthew D. Tso

Rickie Nez

Navajo Board of Education

Freda K. Nells

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors

William Lee

Watona Kellywood

