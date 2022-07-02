Navajo Nation fireworks show series kicks off in Shiprock

SHIPROCK — Dozens of spectators watched the fireworks show here on July 1 from open spaces that surround the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds.

Some honked their vehicle horns in appreciation of the display, while others snapped photos of fireworks that lit up the night sky with the colors of white, red, yellow, purple and green.

"Fireworks are always fun to watch," Shiprock resident Larry Jim Jr. said.

More: Navajo Nation first tribe to achieve accreditation to file VA benefits claims

While the places where people sat to watch the show varied from chairs, vehicle roofs and tailgates, one thing was certain, their attention was fixed on the sky.

"I think it brings a lot of morale, especially after the pandemic," Toadlena resident Denise Corujo said about the show.

Shiprock resident Lloyd Smith was selling food and novelty items that light up from a setup near where the band, Rhythm Wild, was playing.

For him, the fireworks show brings a mixture of business and entertainment to the community.

"It brings entertainment for the people and activities for the little ones," Smith said.

The Navajo Nation is marking the Fourth of July with fireworks shows over the holiday weekend.

These events are being held to encourage families to stay close to home for the holiday and because fire restrictions remain in effect on the tribal land.

More: Drag show celebrates Pride week on Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told the audience that the fireworks display in Shiprock kicks off the series.

"Those of you that are early birds, that are here, you got the best spot for tonight's fireworks," he said.

Spectators parked near the fairgrounds because access to the location was restricted to the pyrotechnics team and firefighters from the Navajo Nation Fire Department.

This is the second year the tribe has organized the fireworks shows. Additional displays are scheduled on July 2 in Chinle, Arizona then July 3 in Tuba City, Arizona.

The series wraps up on July 4 with shows in Window Rock, Arizona and in Kayenta, Arizona.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e