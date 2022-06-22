Voter registration to close this week for Navajo Nation primary election

FARMINGTON — Voter registration will close soon for the Navajo Nation primary election.

Tribal members who are 18 years or older and want to vote in the election in August have until 5 p.m. on June 24 to register at the Navajo Election Administration's offices in Shiprock and Crownpoint, and in Chinle, Tuba City and Window Rock in Arizona.

Virginia Nelson, voter registration specialist at the election office in Shiprock, said tribal members must register in person and need to bring their Certificate of Indian Blood, Social Security card and a photo identification card.

Individuals can also check their voter status by contacting agency election offices.

She added that registration is also handled in Farmington at the Farmington Indian Center and the Native American Center at San Juan College as well as the San Juan County Clerk's Office in Aztec.

The election this year will determine the Navajo Nation presidency, the 24 seats on the Navajo Nation Council as well as the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors, Navajo Board of Education and other offices.

The primary election is Aug. 2. The top two finishers in each race advance to the general election in November.

So far, this primary season has had presidential candidate forums held in Farmington, Crownpoint and near Flagstaff, Arizona.

Diné College in Tsaile, Arizona will be the latest location with its presidential candidate forum from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 28.

The event is open to the public and will consist of three rounds of questions to the candidates, which total 15, but participation is not mandatory.

Students will ask questions that focus on the future of the Navajo Nation, according to the Diné College Office of the President.

Before the forum, there will be a meet and greet session for the candidates from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The forum will livestream on the Diné College Facebook page and broadcast live on KTNN-AM 660, KWRK-FM 96.1 and KXWR-FM 92.1.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

