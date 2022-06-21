One fatality reported in vehicle crash on New Mexico Highway 371

BURNHAM — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a passenger vehicle and a truck on New Mexico Highway 371 that happened during the early morning of June 21, according to the Navajo Police Department.

Lavina Willie, the department's acting spokesperson, said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 90.5 on the highway.

That section of the highway runs through the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry.

Willie said the accident remains under investigation. She could not be reached for an update late afternoon of June 21.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management in a post on its Facebook page described one of the vehicles involved as "a propane truck" and said that crews from San Juan County Fire & Rescue were among those who responded to the scene.

The crash caused the closure of the highway from mile marker 85 to mile marker 99, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

In the area where Navajo Route 5 meets highway 371, the Daily Times saw personnel from the transportation department informing motorists about the closure and diverting traffic to either westbound Navajo Route 5 or to southbound highway 371.

The highway was still closed as of 2:36 p.m. and there is no estimated time for it to reopen, according to a transportation department spokesperson.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

