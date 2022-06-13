Navajo Technical University sets forum for Navajo presidential candidates

FARMINGTON — There will be a Navajo Nation presidential candidate forum presented June 14 by Navajo Technical University to hear candidates' responses to questions on topics that are significant and relevant to the tribe.

NTU Provost Colleen Bowman said the forum falls in line with the university's mission of educating for the future.

The event also provides space for students and tribal members to learn more about the 15 candidates vying for the presidential office, she said.

"This is what we are charged to do, to respond to the community," Bowman said, adding that students involved with organizing the forum are learning about civil engagement and advocacy.

So far details about the event released by NTU states that each candidate will have one minute to introduce themselves then the first round of questioning will start.

In the second round, candidates will be allotted one minute to answer questions in rapid succession and questions will cover a range of issues.

The intent of the second round is to show the candidate's ability to think quickly, Bowman explained.

"I think it's going to be interesting to see who's really put some thought into governing the entire Navajo Nation," she said.

As of June 10, forum organizers were narrowing down the list of questions they received from students, employees and community members.

Candidates have the opportunity to set up campaign booths from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in a designated area outside the Wellness Center at the NTU campus.

The Navajo Election Administration will be on site to answer questions or to register tribal members who want to vote in this year's elections.

June 24 is the last day to register to vote in the primary election, which will take place on Aug. 2.

The forum will be on June 14 in the Wellness Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the forum is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will livestream on YouTube under the NTU Live name and stream on KTNN-AM 660, KTNN-FM 101.5, KKNS-AM 1310 and KCZY-FM 107.3.

Everyone entering the campus must show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and wear face masks, which are COVID-19 safety measures NTU has in place, Bowman explained.

With new cases of COVID-19 increasing on the tribal land, the university continues to implement actions to keep students, employees and faculty safe.

Additional measures being applied at the forum include providing microphones to each candidate, limiting the number of people inside the Wellness Center and offering an overflow room where attendees can view the event by video broadcast.

