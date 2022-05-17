Flags on Navajo Nation to fly at half-staff to honor former tribal council delegate

FARMINGTON — Flags on the Navajo Nation will fly at half-staff on May 19 in honor and to remember U.S. Army veteran and former Navajo Nation Council delegate Edward V. Jim Sr.

A news release from the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President states that Jim died on May 10.

Jim, 76, was Ta'neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for 'Áshiihíí (Salt People Clan).

He served in the Army from 1970 to 1972 in South Korea then served two years in the Army Reserve.

He was a grazing official and secretary for Sheep Springs Chapter from 1989 to 1994.

He served from 1994 to 2011 on the tribal council, representing Sheep Springs, Newcomb and Toadlena-Two Grey Hills chapters.

At the time of his death, he was the pastor of the Sheep Springs Navajo Pentecostal Church.

"His faith and fearless passion for his people was a great inspiration to all, as he served in leadership roles for the Sheep Springs and Two Grey Hills communities for years," tribal President Jonathan Nez said.

Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m. on May 19 in Sheep Springs. Donations for his family are being accepted by his daughter, Angelina Reeves through Zelle at 505-419-3885.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

