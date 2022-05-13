Just Move It marks 30 years in New Mexico with six in-person events

FARMINGTON — Approximately 400 people welcomed back Just Move It as the walking and running series returned to an in-person format at Berg Park to start its season on May 11.

"It's great to see people that we haven't seen in a while," Roberta Diswood, recreational specialist at Northern Navajo Medical Center, said about the series that started 30 years ago and has been helping community members develop healthier lives

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program shifted to virtual participation in 2020 and 2021. The virtual participation continues this year but there are six in-person events scheduled.

The next dates for in-person participation are June 1 at Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center, June 15 at Tooh Haltsooí Chapter, June 29 at Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter, July 20 at Four Corners Regional Health Center and Aug. 11 at the Shiprock pinnacle.

Participants can pre-register online or register on-site for June 1, June 15, June 29 and July 20. Pre-registration is required for the Aug. 11 event.

Online registration for virtual participation or for the in-person events is available at http://bit.ly/srjmi22. Updates are also posted on the Shiprock Just Move It Facebook page.

Check in for each date is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year marks three decades of Just Move It taking place in communities under or near the Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

Becoming healthier is one reason Kirtland resident Travis J. Begay came to Just Move It to run the 3.1-mile route through Berg Park.

"I've been working on my health. I'm on a journey, a weight loss journey," Begay said.

He explained that he weighed between 230 to 240 pounds but through exercise and diet, he now weighs about 175 pounds.

Another characteristic of Just Move It is that it appeals to families. Shiprock resident Marnissa Begay was among those who walked with family members.

"It's fun to get out," Begay said. "It's nice to see people participate."

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

