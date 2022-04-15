Shiprock High School Student Council hosts first-ever Easter egg hunt

SHIPROCK — Hundreds of plastic eggs were placed across Shiprock High School's front lawn while children eagerly waited on April 13 to start the Easter egg hunt sponsored by the school's student council.

This was the first-time student council members organized an Easter egg hunt for community members.

They said they hosted the event because it provides a safe environment for kids and to bring together the community after similar activities were postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was pretty heartwarming and exciting because there are a lot of students that wanted to make time for these kids to enjoy something that they didn't get to do since the pandemic hit," said student council Vice President Summer Bluehorse.

Lou Yazzie, a student council member, explained community members isolated to stay safe during the pandemic but with the further easing of such measures they can reconnect at events like this.

"Shiprock has been a tightknit community but having that 'come back together' is always a wonderful thing because it shows the kind of support that we'll have as a community," Yazzie said.

Bluehorse estimated that 1,500 plastic eggs were bought by students, teachers and parents for the hunt.

While majority of the eggs were filled with candy, some held pieces of paper that stated "prize."

If participants found those papers, then they redeemed it for a toy or a treat bag.

There were also eggs that contained papers labeled as, "gift card," which were good for receiving gift cards to either Sonic or Taco Bell.

The nonprofit group Capacity Builders Inc., Navajo Nation Division of Behavioral & Mental Health Services, the Parents as Teachers program and the Navajo Police Department also offered treats at their booths.

After the word, "start," was announced, the kids scrambled for as many eggs as possible.

Beatrix Honnie sat with her cousins on the grass after the hunt. Their conversation mostly centered on what they found inside the eggs.

"It was fun," the nine-year-old said.

Her mom, Sheri Honnie, sat nearby and helped open the plastic containers.

"I think it's nice," she said. "The kids finally get to have Easter that isn't just with family."

