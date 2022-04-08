Federal Trade Commission names administrator to handle Tate's Auto settlement refunds

FARMINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission has hired JND Legal Administration to oversee the refund process for the Tate's Auto Group settlement, according to the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission.

The human rights commission announced the selection in a news release this week and stated that JND Legal Administration will contact those who qualify for payment from the settlement.

"The FTC plans to send payments to more than 3,000 people who financed a car or truck at a Tate's Auto dealership after Jan. 1, 2013, and later had the vehicle repossessed," the FTC stated on its website.

The settlement is the result of legal action the FTC filed in 2018 against Tate's Auto over allegations that the company lied to lenders about customers' incomes and down payment amounts.

Tate's Auto agreed to pay $450,000 to settle the claims in July 2021. The settlement was reached nearly a year after a federal court ordered Tate's Auto to cease business operations in Gallup and in Holbrook, Show Low and Winslow in Arizona.

In recent weeks, the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission has been helping the FTC to locate members of the Navajo Nation who were former Tate's Auto customers about the settlement.

According to the FTC, the JDN Legal Administration will send emails to people who are eligible for a payment.

The FTC explained that emails will come from TatesAuto@jndla.com.

"If you get an email, please follow the instructions. You can confirm or update your mailing address, or request a PayPal payment instead of a check," the FTC stated on its websit

More information about the refund process is on the FTC website at www.ftc.gov/enforcement/tates-auto-refunds.

If you have not received an email but think you might be eligible for a payment, call 1-888-964-0009.

