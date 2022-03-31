Helium project presentation scheduled on April 3 in Teec Nos Pos

FARMINGTON — Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company representatives and tribal council Delegate Charlaine Tso will give a presentation on April 3 about the company's proposal to produce helium in Teec Nos Pos Chapter.

The company, which is a tribal enterprise, is seeking operating agreements with the Navajo Nation to develop a production site at the Tohachee Wash within the chapter boundaries and at two locations in Sanostee.

These agreements are part of a bill sponsored by Speaker Seth Damon.

The legislation was tabled by delegates at the Navajo Nation Council's winter session in January. However, it could be on the spring session agenda in April.

The presentation will start at 10 a.m. MDT on April 3 at the Teec Nos Pos Chapter house, U.S. Highway 160 and BIA Road 5114 in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona.

It will be held outside, weather permitting, and in accordance with the tribe's COVID-19 guidelines.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

