Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco elects Nez Henderson as president

FARMINGTON — Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson, a member of the Navajo Nation, has been elected president of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco, a global professional society dedicated to the generation and dissemination of knowledge related to tobacco and nicotine.

Nez Henderson, a graduate of the University of Arizona and Yale University School of Medicine, is the first Native person to hold the title, according to news releases from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President and the Office of the Speaker.

"I extend my appreciation to the fellow members of the society for the nomination and appointment," she said in a statement. "It is an honor to serve in this capacity and to represent Indigenous people. There are many global issues concerning public health and commercial tobacco control, however, the diversity of the society will work together to accomplish our priorities."

For years Nez Henderson, who is from Teesto Chapter in Arizona, advocated for Navajo leaders to ban the use of commercial tobacco products in public and indoor spaces on the Navajo Nation. Her work was successful last year when the Nilch' éí Bee Ííná - Air is Life Act became tribal law.

The Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco is a professional association dedicated to the support of researchers, academics, treatment professionals, government employees and others working across disciplines in the field of nicotine and tobacco research.

Navajo Nation Council delegates Daniel E. Tso, Carl Slater, Pernell Halona and Charlaine Tso joined Nez Henderson on March 16 at the group's annual conference in Baltimore.

The delegates are members of the council's Health, Education and Human Services Committee. They were in Washington, D.C., last week to meet with members of Congress and federal officials.

"As the first Indigenous president of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco, her decades of advocacy work will assist her in saving more lives from the addiction of commercial tobacco," Delegate Daniel E. Tso said. "We believe Dr. Henderson will continue to be an equitable leader that will deliver quality healthcare services to marginalized communities across Indian Country."

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez commented on the selection in a separate statement.

"Her work and advocacy to protect the health of children and elders from commercial tobacco products have paved the way for many tribal communities. We wish her well in this new capacity with the society and we thank her for being an inspiration to our young Navajo students," the president said.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

