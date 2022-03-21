Energy Department funds $9M in clean energy projects on tribal lands

FARMINGTON — A solar project to bring electricity to 24 homes for the first time in Kayenta, Arizona is receiving a portion of funding announced on March 21 by U.S. Department of Energy officials.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced that the DOE is providing nearly $9 million to help 13 tribes and Alaska Native communities fund 14 energy projects that use either solar, hydro or geothermal resources.

"Along with being a great thing for the planet, clean energy is an enormous opportunity for tribal communities because it creates great jobs, local jobs, makes people healthier and safer," Granholm said in a call with reporters.

Department officials explained that more opportunities for federally recognized tribes and Alaska Native corporations to develop energy projects will come from the $62 billion the DOE received under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Kayenta is among the chapters that Delegate Nathaniel Brown represents on the Navajo Nation Council.

Brown said homes in the Comb Ridge-El Capitan area are remote and residents have been waiting for years for electricity, but money has been the issue.

"Because of the distance, they're considered unfeasible," Brown said. "So, we are going to bring service to these individuals who have been waiting for a very long time."

According to the tribal president's office, Kayenta Chapter partnered with the University of Utah, New Sun Road, BoxPower and Diné Energy on the project, which will consist of a solar microgrid, battery storage and propane generation for backup power.

The project's total cost is about $2.8 million and will be covered by a cost share between the tribe and the DOE, which approved approximately $1.2 million. The Navajo Nation will provide $1.6 million.

In addition to electricity, the project will offer internet access to the area.

"That region has been very resilient, and they have overcome some tough challenges," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Now, they will be able to flip a switch and get electricity and be also connected to the rest of the world."

Other projects receiving funding from the DOE are in Idaho, California, Alaska, Minnesota, Washington and New Mexico.

The Pueblo of Laguna will use $174,765 from the DOE to install solar devices on community buildings in the villages of Mesita, Paguate, Paraje and Seama.

