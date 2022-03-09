President Biden nominates Navajo Area director Roselyn Tso to lead entire Indian Health Service

FARMINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated Navajo Area Indian Health Service Director Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that is responsible for providing health care services to approximately 2.6 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives in the United States.

The nomination was announced on March 9 on the White House website. It was quickly lauded by Navajo Nation officials in statements released by the tribal president's office.

Tso, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, has been director of the Navajo Area IHS since July 2019. The IHS, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has 12 service regions across the country.

She began her career with the IHS in 1984, working in various roles in the Portland Area IHS and in the agency's headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, according to information released by the White House.

Tso earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Marylhurst University in Portland and a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in Portland.

The HHS Public Affairs Office did not respond by deadline to a request for comment by Tso.

In a statement, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Tso is "exceptionally qualified" to lead the IHS.

"Over many years, Director Tso has demonstrated her commitment to public health and the well-being of all people at the federal and tribal levels, which have prepared her for this new opportunity," Nez said. "On behalf of the Navajo people, we congratulate Director Tso, her family and colleagues."

During the State of the Nation address to the Navajo Nation Council in April 2021, Nez mentioned that his administration recommended that Tso be considered to lead the IHS.

The agency has been under an acting director since Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee stepped down during the final days of the Trump administration.

Jill Jim, director of the Navajo Department of Health, commended Tso's nomination.

"Her vast experience will be very beneficial for each of the IHS areas across the country," Jim said. "I look forward to continuing to work together with IHS under her leadership."

Tso's nomination is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, commented on the selection as well.

"The Indian Health Service director plays a critical role in raising the health status of Native peoples and upholding the federal government's trust responsibility to Native communities," Schatz said. "I am committed to seeking Indian Country's input on Ms. Tso's nomination as the committee carefully considers her qualifications."

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

