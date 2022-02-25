Community vaccination events for flu, COVID-19 to wrap up in Shiprock

FARMINGTON — Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the last two community vaccination events by Northern Navajo Medical Center, according to a news release from the hospital.

The events are open to eligible adults and children and will be taking place from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 and on March 6 at Shiprock High School.

Both events will have rapid COVID-19 testing and at-home test kits available.

Minors ages 11 to 18 who have missed an immunization can catch-up on recommended vaccinations during the March 6 event and during the week of spring break at the hospital's drive-thru vaccination trailer.

Starting in March, COVID-19 vaccines will be available by drive-thru service at Northern Navajo Medical Center.

To receive the vaccine at other facilities under the Shiprock Service Unit, call for appointments at Four Corners Regional Health Center at 928-656-5451 or Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center at 505-960-7802.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.