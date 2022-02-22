Navajo Transitional Energy Company names general manager for helium production subsidiary

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Transitional Energy Company has named a general manager for its recently acquired helium production site on the Navajo Nation.

Vivie Melendez was appointed to manage NTEC Helium, a subsidiary that NTEC formed late last year after buying Tacitus LLC and its helium wells and other related infrastructure in the Tocito Dome Field.

NTEC announced the appointment on Feb. 18 in a news release.

Melendez has been with NTEC for six years, working as the environmental manager and supervisor and the safety manager of Navajo Mine, the coal mine owned and operated by NTEC.

"In her managerial work at Navajo Mine, Ms. Melendez managed the budgets for both the environmental and safety departments, ensured compliance with regulations, policies and permitting authorities and led the company to receive numerous awards and recognition for safety and environmental performance at the mine," the release states.

Overall, she has 15 years of mining experience in environmental, process improvement and safety roles.

Melendez said she was excited and ready to take on the new role.

"I am blessed to work for a company who shares the same passion as mine, which is to help the Navajo Nation responsibly use and manage its resources," she said adding that her "strong background" in environmental permitting, budgeting and process improvement will help her manage and grow the helium subsidiary.

She is Táchii'nii (Red Running Into the Water Clan), born for Nashashí (Bear People Clan). Her maternal grandfather clan is Naasht'ézhí (Zuni People), and her paternal grandfather clan is Bit'ahnii (Folded Arms People).

NTEC CEO Vern Lund said the company is proud to promote Melendez to the role.

"With her background as an environmental manager, she is a proven leader that will take great care with the resource," Lund said in the release.

