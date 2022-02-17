Little Water family loses home in fire, donation drive to be held in Sanostee

FARMINGTON — A donation drive for a family of six that lost their home in a fire this week will take place on Feb. 19 sponsored by the Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter's emergency response team.

Gerald Henderson is team leader of the authorized local emergency response team for the chapter in Sanostee and is organizing the event.

According to Henderson, the fire occurred the morning of Feb. 16 and destroyed the family's mobile home about 1.5 miles west of the convenience store in Little Water.

Little Water is an area along U.S. Highway 491 between Burnham Junction and Shiprock and within the Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter boundaries.

"The family lost the whole house. They didn't grab nothing," Henderson said then added that they are staying at a relative's home for now.

Attempts to contact the family were unsuccessful. Personnel from the Navajo Nation Fire Department could not be reached on Feb. 17 for details about the fire.

Members of the Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter ALERT/CERT will collect clothing, housewares and money from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19 at the Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter house in Sanostee.

"We're asking the public to help us and try to get some things back together for them," Henderson said.

The family consists of two adults and four children – ages 2, 6, 13, and 17, according to information released by the chapter.

According to the information, the adult female wears size large clothing and the adult male wears size 30x30 pants and medium shirts.

The 2-year-old girl wears size 5T and size 6 diapers, the 6-year-old girl wears size 7-8 shirts and pants, the 13-year-old boy wears size 18 youth pants and large shirts, and the 17-year-old girl wears size 6 pants and medium shirts.

The children are attending school and need school supplies as well, Henderson said.

For more information about the donation drive, contact Gerald Henderson at 505-354-9026 or on the Sanostee Chapter Facebook page.

